Popular Nollywood actress, Temitope Osoba has recounted her ordeal after being sexually assaulted by her uncle.

Temitope Osoba, who took a break from Nollywood, bare it all in an interview with colleague, Biola Bayo on her Talkshow, Talk to B, disclosed that she moved out of her ‘toxic’ grandmother’s house to stay with her uncle, which turned out to be a terrible decision for her, as her uncle was molesting her and making advances towards her.

According to the screen diva, the incident affected her career to some extent but she was able to bounce back and pick up the pieces of her life.

In her words:

“My grandmother came one day and arrested me and I decided I didn’t want to stay with her, so they took me to my uncle’s house. I started living with him and he started making some advances towards me, trying to harass me sexually. And I told myself, I couldn’t go through this again.

The relationship affected my acting career to some extent, but I picked up back. 2022/2023, the Devil tried, but he didn’t win.

I suffered from depression because things became difficult for me, I couldn’t meet my needs, people were looking up to me and I wasn’t working. It got to a point that I couldn’t sleep, had to put the Bible on my chest before I could sleep peacefully cause I would always see something in the dark. I stopped functioning, couldn’t eat, brush, bathe, and all”.

