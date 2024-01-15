Reality TV stars, Neo and Beauty continue to show off their affections as they go on couple outing since publicly announcing their relationship status.

Neo and Beauty were seen hugging and holding each other during a recent public couple outing.

In one photo, Neo can be seen squatting beside Beauty, assisting her in tying the lace of her shoes.

Netizens have left a series of comments and reactions in response to the photos.

While some believe it is genuine, others believe it is all for social media clout.

KachRoza wrote: “Awwww, my ship😍, where is madam ‘have some boundaries’

Prince Diamond wrote: “Dry ship, no chemistry, because we all know the nigger does not love her, he’s there because of her money.” Another netizen known as Diana applauded their ship, “Neo knows how to love, I remember this time. Beauty deserves happiness.”

Miss Fiona humorously said: “How is Tolani, Miss, know your boundary?”

Kitchentales commented : Neo is so romantic, I love this for them.

Danny wise wrote: Neo loves them classy, it’s very obvious, may it last long.