Simisola Kosoko, also known as Simi, a popular Nigerian singer, has revealed that motherhood has reduced her ability to produce and mix songs.

Simi stated that her daughter, Adejare, is taking up a lot of her time, and as a result, she is not able to work in the studio as much as she would like to make songs.

The mother of one stated this via her Twitter account while responding to a fan with username @Starr_gael that asked; “How’s mixing and engineering going?”

The songstress noted it’s taking longer than expected especially because her child acts like the only reason God made her was so that they could hang out together.

She tweeted; “It’s taking longer than I’d like because Deja thinks the only reason God made me is to hang out with her.”

