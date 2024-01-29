Popular Nollywood actor, Babatunde Bernard, known professionally as Baba Tee, bare it all as he opened up on the alleged abuse he suffered from his first wife, Yetunde.

In a yet to be released interview with Nedu on The Honest Bunch podcast, the Yoruba actor revealed that the first time his ex-wife abused him was with a slap. According to him, he got a big dirty slap from me.

He disclosed that he met his wife in a rather astonishing way and the first time they had s3x was in the sitting room.

Baba Tee added that he was a boss in his world and his wife, Yetunde was also a self-made boss, which led them into several marital conflicts.

In his words:

“The first abuse I got was a big dirty slap. I met my wife in a surprising manner and we had our first sex in the sitting room.

Yetunde was my first wife, I was a boss on my own and she was a boss on her own”.

Watch the video below: