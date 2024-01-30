Popular Nollywood actor and comedian, Baba Tee has revealed how his former best friend and colleague, Seyi Law used one of his jokes without his permission.

Baba Tee made this revelation on the latest episode of the Honest Bunch podcast where he narrated how Seyi Law betrayed him.

The seasoned thespian recalled how one of his friend, Omo Jesu called him to attention that Seyi Law was using his material (joke) at comedian, AY’s show.

When he got the information that Seyi Law had used one of his jokes to open AY’s show, he claimed he couldn’t believe it until he saw it happened in his presence.

Check out reactions trailing his revelation below:

mondayobinna1988 said: “That seyi law wey dry. One of the wackest comedian in Nigeria”

VERIFIED homie wrote: “We all know that guy Seyi Law is a big fraud”

charlespogah_photography asked: “But when Baba T be comedian wey he Dey get materials. This season go long sha”

laudbrand said: “No friend for this life, even me i dey let myself down not to talk of another naturally selfish human being”

Watch him speak below: