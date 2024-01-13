Veteran Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke has dismissed recent claims alleging the founder of Synagogue church of Nation, late Prophet TB Joshua of being fake.

It would be recalled that British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) released a documentary on Monday, January 8, containing supposed eyewitness stories of rape, fake miracles, torture, and forced abortions done by the late clergyman.

Ronke oshodi Oke give account of her interaction with the late TB Joshua in a video posted on her Instagram page on Friday, stating he was a cheerful and good man of God.

According to her, she never believed in prophecies because of the high rate of scammers, but all that changed after she visited his church and he healed her daughter of Asthma.

In her words:

“I want to tell the world what the Late Senior Prophet TB Joshua did for me and my daughter. Initially, I don’t believe in prophecy, I am not that kind of person because there are so many scammers out there. But when I went to church that faithful day, my daughter had Asthma, to God be the glory he delivered her. Something came out of her mouth which I didn’t believe, and my junior sister experienced something similar. That was when I started going to TB Joshua’s church. Apart from that, he is a nice man to me and my family. I just want people to know that for me, he is a nice man and a man of God”.

Watch her speak below: