Controversial Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has publicly criticize Nigerian Airline, Air Peace for belittling her on their flight.

The delectable screen goddess narrated her ordeal at the airport where she was not only downgraded but her afternoon flight was shifted to an evening flight, without an apology.

According to Nkechi Blessing, she booked a business class flight to Asaba and arrived at the airport 30 minutes before the scheduled flight, only for her to be downgraded to Economy class without a genuine reason. To make it worse, her flight was delayed for over two hours.

In her words:

“Air Peace, what’s that thing you guys did to me today? I have always seen people complain about your airline. In fact, I have had my fair share of you people’s wahala but I chose not to talk about it cos I don’t have time. How do I explain that I booked a business class ticket, my flight was supposed to be at 2:15 pm, I got to the airport at 1:30 pm and people know me that I don’t like to miss flights and I don’t do African Time.

How do you downgrade my flight from Business Class to Economy with the explanation that the flight on the ground doesn’t have a Business Class?

I ended up boarding a 2:15 flight at 5:48 pm. Air peace this is 2024, you need to change”.

