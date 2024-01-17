Controversial reality TV star, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha has bragged about being the number one brand influencers in the country.

Tacha stated this while speaking on the Big Friday show with colleague, Phyna.

While discussing whether brand influencing is as lucrative as people claim, the former Big Brother Naija housemate stated that influencing is a line of business and she has an idea of the kind of income that can and cannot be generated from it.

Tacha added that there are two top Nigerian influencers and she’s definitely not the number 2.

Check out reactions trailing her statement below:

@AgbakaEye said: “Top 2 influencer when nor sabi sidon close legs well.

Just dey show us kpata upandan”

@joymart14 asked: “Who is she , first time I’m hearing about her”

@ugootweets wrote: “Top 2 influencers where exactly?

Gbacha is always cooking up stories.”

@saviour_mic remarked: “Tacha you mouth is too sharp I’m getting to like you”

@j_whatever442 commented: “Who wan contest for Naija. She’s being the the on1 influencer in the country for a while.”

@EricaeOfficial said: “People wey be baba of fake life the complain , weytin normal people go talk”