Nollywood actor, Ben Lugo Touitou has expressed his deep gratitude to God on his birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star reflected on the passage of another year as a reason to be thankful, pray, make wishes, and dream for the future.

On his birthday, Ben Lugo Touitou declared his love for his life and his belief that he is a blessing to many others.

He wrote:

“Another rotation around the sun.

Another reason to be grateful.

Another means to say a prayer.

Another opportunity to make a wish.

Another chance to dream forward.

I am truly blessed, and I love the life that I am living.

God is good. And I am His Blessing to many.

Happy birthday 🎉 to me.”

See below:

