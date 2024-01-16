BBNaija All-stars housemate, Pere Egbi has revealed that he’s single and hasn’t been on a date in ages.

He disclosed this in a recent interview with journalist, Chinasa Anukam.

According to him, he is as “single, like a slice of American cheese,”

Pere Egbi revealed that he hasn’t gone on a romantic date in a long time.

He added that he doesn’t do fancy nights out, but when he’s ready to date, he wants someone stunningly beautiful.

In his words;

“I am very single, like a slice of an American cheese. I can’t remember the last time I was on a date. I don’t do dates. I do smash and dash [laughs]. But when it comes to dating, I like my woman beautiful, drop-jaw gorgeous.”

ALSO READ: “He spent N34k daily on fuel” – Nigerian man irons clothes non-stop for 142 hours to break Guinness World Record