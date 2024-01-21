PopularNollywood actress, Njideka George has talked about the challenges of finding her bra size and the benefits of being a well-endowed woman.

The movie star discussed how her big boobs impacted her career, both positively and negatively, as a woman and actress.

In a video posted on various social media platforms, the delectable screen goddess reiterated her acknowledgement of her curvaceous figure.

Njideka George added that she’s very comfortable with her body, acknowledging the numerous blessings it brings along with it.

In her words:

“Everything I wear is revealing because I’m a busty lady. Of course, people always ask questions. I’m not bothered that I look big up, and look small down. I don’t have business handless clothes and I don’t like bras but I have to wear them.

“Finding my bra size is almost possible, so when I eventually find one that fits I buy two or three of it even if it’s the same colour. Of course, as a busty babe, I don’t have a big bum yet women and men are attracted to me. Even if you are dying, I have to wear a bra before I can come and save you. When people see me they start shouting ‘Opor’.

“I’m not fazed that I have dark lines on my shoulder due to straps. As a busty woman, I have to beg men to look at my face and forget about my breasts. When I go to the market, all these Igbo boys start shouting “ Nkiruka, Nkiruka, Nkiruka.” Me, back pain and chest pain are 5 and 6.