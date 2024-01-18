A Twitter post has sparked debate after a father shared his frustration with his son refusing to wear the new shoes he bought for him.

In the post, the angry father uploaded a picture of the weird shoes as he slams his son for refusing to wear it.

The father, clearly heartbroken, called his son “ungrateful” for refusing to wear the shoes he purchased with “hard-earned money.”

“My son is very ungrateful! This morning he refused to wear these school shoes which I bought for him with my hard earned money 💔”he wrote.

The post has sparked reactions online. While some people agreed the son should be thankful, others thought maybe the shoes just weren’t his style or he might get teased at school. Some even joked about the whole thing.

@Aus_keke said: “Ay MegaMind shoes? I don’t blame him”

@CalliePhakathi reacted: “Them shoes have a forehead 😅I’d rather walk barefoot🚮”

@Djdukesta opined: “If my dad bought me these I would demand a paternity test because ain’t no way that’s my dad.”

@KingDon_za wrote: “Take great confidence to wear these to school everyday 😭😭”

@m_kobene remarked: “The quickest way to absorb bullies in your space”

See below;

