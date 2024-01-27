Nigerian skitmaker Kemi Ikuseedun, also known as Kemz Mama, has stated that she cannot promote brands or services that she does not believe in.

The content creator, best known for her role as ‘Mummy Wa’, the fictional wife of comedian Mr Macaroni, revealed this in an interview with Saturday Beats.

Kemz Mama said; “The one thing I will not do in my skits is to promote what I don’t believe in. If I don’t believe in a certain thing, I won’t promote it.”

When asked if she would change her Mummy Wa costume anytime soon, she said; “Mummy Wa is just one of my identities because there are other characters I play as well. But, Mummy Wa’s costume is not going to change.”

She said; “I am most grateful for my family and friends; and for the movie I produced titled, ‘My Sunshine’. I cannot wait for it to be released, and for my fans to enjoy it.”

The content creator and actress who recently produced a movie recalled the experiences and challenges.

She said; “It is practically the most difficult thing I have ever had to do. It was very challenging, because I did not know if I could pull it off. There were so many things that came up in the process of producing the movie. However, I am happy that I was eventually able to do it.”