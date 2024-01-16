Famous Nigerian singer and song writer, Yemi Eberechi Alade, better known by her stage name, Yemi Alade has disclosed that her hit song, Johnny was leaked.

The interviewer insisted in the exclusive conversation that she may have realized she was a celebrity when she found out her song “Johnny” was a hit.

In a quick reply, she said, “Yes, I felt it. I never thought it was a song that leaked; I didn’t release it officially.”

While speaking about the cover of the hit song, she added: “If you find the picture, it’s a picture of me with some blonde weave.”

The interviewer enquired again, “What do you mean it leaked?”

She said, “It leaked online; it was never officially released. Yes, it probably would never have been released. God finds a way to move people and things around.”

Watch the video below: