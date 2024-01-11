Deeone, the comedian, has finally responded to Phyna’s allegations that he is gay. He confirmed his sexuality in a video posted to his Instagram account.

In response to Deeone’s skepticism, Phyna took to Twitter and made a daring charge, labeling the comic as gay.

Reacting to her claim, he revealed, amusingly, that he was gay and had been hesitant to share the news with the public. He also admitted that he had no idea his secrets would be leaked to the public in that manner. He went on to explain to Nigerians how Phyna discovered he was gay.

He recounted how it had all started one day when he was engaged in a sexual act with Phyna’s father. While they engaged in this sexual act, he disclosed that Phyna had been the hype woman orchestrating it and that he had paid her a sum of 500,000 Naira to hype him during the entire process and ordeal.

While sharing these details, Comedian Deeone could not help but laugh at how hilarious a tale it was.

