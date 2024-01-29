Controversial reality TV star, Tolanibaj is at centre of the news again as she disclosed the things she doesn’t condone with a partner in a relationship.

Tolanibaj who made headlines few days ago after hinting at being a lesbian, issued out a message to her future partner with a warning.

The former Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemate stated that no matter how comfortable she is with her partners, farting around her is something she would never condone.

In her words:

“No matter how comfortable we are as partners, please do not fart around me. Please. Let’s have some respect”.

Netizens took to her Twitter comment section to troll her over her bizarre policy.

Bayo tweeted, “Who wants to dash you people

Teezy tweeted, “Sugar daddy don tire you?

Joyce tweeted, “Madam you are not ready yet

King In The North tweeted, “U never ready! In fact u will love it”.