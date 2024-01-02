In a recent interview, popular influencer Pere Egbi makes headlines as he denies knowing the controversial activist VeryDarkman.

The Big Brother Naija star was recently interviewed on Phyna’s podcast, Spill with Phyna.

Pere Egbi was being asked whether he had a car and he noted that he owns none for now.

He further claimed that he doesn’t know who VeryDarkman is, despite the fact that the latter had come online earlier to brag that he’s more handsome than him.

This shocked Phyna who tried to refresh his memory about the controversial figure.

Read some reactions below:

leeblink_x said: “Unna don start this podcast rubbish this year abii…”

tianah._._._ wrote: is about to go downnnnnnnnnn I too like this year”

emmanuel_eljay said: “All of una don open podcast finish”

ceo_extraordinary stated: “Podcast is the new oil money”

khofoworholar said: “it’s about to go down”

cherieblynks said: “Na vdm first find trouble”

_bennytah said: “Podcast everywhere”

marybakes_ said: “VDM setting his ring light and sachet water”

