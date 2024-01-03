Big Brother Naija star, Doyin, has revealed that she’s not attracted to colleague, Kiddwaya in a romantic way.

Theinfong recalls that Doyin had admitted that she likes Kiddwaya during the BBNaija All Stars show.

Doyin, in a recent interview stressed that they have a platonic relationship and she simply likes Kidd’s personality.

She said:

“Going back into [Big Brother] House, I didn’t want to be in a relationship. Because it is very important for me to be want people are talking about. I think being in a relationship is a very easy game. Nigerians like love. Once you are in a relationship, they will vote for you.

“But I wanted to be Doyin David. I wanted my personality to be known out there. I mean, I said in the House that I liked Kiddwaya but I did not mean romantically. I like his personality. But it wasn’t up to the point of wanting to go into a relationship with him. If there was anybody in that House that I would have wanted to be in a relationship with, it would not have been him.”