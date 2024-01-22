Popular Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has tackled Solomon Buchi’s that virgins have the lowest divorce rate.

Solomon Buchi had earlier on twitter argued that people who stay with a partner, conservative relationships and are virgins are more happy in their marriages and as such, less likely to file for divorce.

Movie star, Sarah Martins disprove Solomon Buchi’s assertions with anecdotal evidence.

She said that she got married at the early age of 19 while still a virgin, but that did not stop her from having to make the tough choice to leave her marriage when her health was at stake.

Sarah Martins added that being a virgin does not ensure a successful marriage, even if she was a loyal, compliant, and industrious wife during her marriage.

She said:

“I am still a loyal, submissive, respectful, hardworking woman. Getting married as a virgin will never stop you from getting a divorce if the need arises.. if e no good for your health quit!.”

See post below: