Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has hinted at starting a hookup business this year.

Taking to her Instagram page, Nkechi Blessing revealed her desire to start a hookup business due to the number of attractive single ladies on her Instagram.

The screen goddess had earlier put up a statement seeking a Personal Assistant and many had applied, which prompted the actress to contemplate starting a new line of business.

According to the controversial actress, the number of fine girls on her page, has made her consider matchmaking the girls and the single guys in her DM.

She asked if she should start a hookup business as she revealed that she has billionaires following her on her which no one knows about.

In her words:

“Omo fine girls full my page ooo. Abi make I start to dash the single guys wey dey my DM, cus dem too much.

I wan start singles hook-ups like this. Yay, or Nay? I have billionaires following me low-key oooo. And with the kind sweet young-looking girls sending their pictures today. Hmmmmm!!!”.

See her post below: