Popular relationship coach, Blessing CEO used other spiritual means to fortify herself for the New year as she visits a mystical river.

Blessing CEO took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself in a red and white robe while in a river.

According to her, after visiting church, she has now sought more spiritual means to fortify herself to begin her new year.

She said:

“Goddess of the 7 rivesrs I have come with your sacrifice…

Root and culture.

Thank you.

They tried but it went back to sender….:

“After church we go shrine, after shrine we go river, then we use law …..

Deity …..

Juju

Shrine

Temple

River

Power

Water …….. we are fortified.

We no go gree for anybody…”

Watch the videos below;