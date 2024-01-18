Popular comedian AY’s wife, Mabel Makun has taken to social media to call attention to threat over her life as she expresses decision to involve the police.

The socialite took to social media to reveal that she’s become fed up with being threatened.

She revealed that there is only one person that can be held responsible for this and she’s heading to the station to involve the police in the issue.

Although, she didn’t disclose the identity of the certain individual who’s the cause of her frustration.

She wrote:

“The threat to my life is actually getting out of hand and if anything happens to me, there is just one person to be held responsible. Headed to the police station. I think I have had enough.”

See her post below: