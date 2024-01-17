Famous reality star, Groovy has shared his experience after a loud explosion rocked Ibadan, leaving many injured.

It would be recalled that a loud explosion went off in the city of Ibadan, Oyo state which had reportedly injured scores of people and left two dead.

Although, the exact cause of the explosion is still unknown, government has commenced investigation to determine the cause.

Groovy who heard the explosion shared his experience.

According to him, he was in his hotel room in Ibadan after shooting a movie when he heard the loud explosion.

He prayed for the safety of poeple and properties as photos and videos he has been seeing are scary.

In his words:

“I dey Ibadan dey shoot movie oh. Heard the explosion from my hotel room. God Abeg. The pictures & clips I’m seeing are scary. Hope everyone is safe.”