On New Year’s Eve, a young Nigerian man surprised his mother with a box full of cash, clothes, necklaces, shoes, and bags, bringing tears of happiness to her eyes.

The image of the mother sitting peacefully next to her husband with a large box in front of her was posted with the caption, “Mama’s gift for 2023.”

She broke down quickly after opening the box and finding a ton of gifts inside.

She couldn’t resist calling out her son’s name as she examined each gift in turn, as well as the clothes, shoes, bags, and other items he had brought for her.

The Nigerian mother also received cash gifts from her son, which she ultimately showed off in the video.

See some reactions below:

mercy jerry: “‎Na only my father fit get this kind gift…my mum na liability.”

adaafrica1: “‎Make una try to show equal love to both parent🙏, daddy deserves love and gift too.”

Whitney Lammy10: “‎this was exactly what I planned for my mum, bought everything I needed to put in the big box even a new phone , but she died 3days to her birthday in 2020 December… I almost ran mad.”

Sugar: “‎U guys did very well and may God continue to bless u guys but what of daddy na..?”

Faith Gold: “‎Who cut onions?? I beg if you know say you cry gather here.”

Lateefah: “‎Small time she will be saying hope una no spend too much… and be worried.”

Itz Joan: “‎I love when children celebrate mothers o🙏 God bless u all ❤️🙏 your children go do for u.”

mamaberry7: “‎our African mothers will go through a lot for us yet the little things we do for them makes them so happy. God bless all good mothers.”

BIG CASSY: “‎I’m tearing up 😭I really wish mine was alive so she can get spoiled🥰 God bless you for your efforts.”

obi_chinwe: “‎honestly I love this, u see this blessings from the dept of her heart will always speak for u.”

