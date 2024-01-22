Dino Melaye, a well-known Nigerian politician and former senator, has caused a stir online by displaying his cars in his garage.

Dino Melaye is well-known for owning a garage of high-end automobiles. In the video, the politician revealed that he misses his cars, which he refers to as his babes and side chicks.

He shared a video of his Rolls Royce and other vintage cars on his Instagram page with the caption;

‘’My plenty babes and side chicks, I miss una jare. Whose day today?.”

Some social media users have reacted to his video flaunting his fleet of cars.

@Ternovatenous: ““Vanity upon Vanity” I know.. but dear Lord give me smalll of this vanity cos na same u say ur blessings addeth no sorrow.. abeg nah 😢😢😢”.

@Slyhh: “This life sha… these things go soon turn old models…”

@Johnolakonga: “Just see the kind car park you keep these luxurious cars”.

@Thefoodnetwork: “How does he have so much cars? What does he do for a living? Honest question”.

@Kingsleyco: “I think this man is low-key battling depression.”