A lady known as @jakuja_jesus_joy disclosed a dream she had 4 years ago involving the late clergyman, Prophet TB Joshua.

She expressed that she has great respect for the clergyman even though she isn’t a regular listen of his words.

The lady stated that she had a dream which transported her back to Nigeria where the clergyman prayed for her, bringing about a remarkable change in her.

She was surprised to find herself throwing up during the interaction.

She began to wonder if she had accidentally eaten something toxic or had been poisoned after experiencing this sudden change.

The woman claims that even though she wasn’t familiar with Prophet TB Joshua’s teachings at first and was first skeptical, the dream had a profound effect on her life.

She emphasized her trust in the genuineness of the prophet’s spiritual skills and linked her newfound regard for the clergyman.

She wrote:

“The Holy Spirit has been pressing this on me to share an encounter that I had four years ago. because of those dream actually has made me respect this man of God.

“I am a firm believer that your life can be altered in your dream. it’s can be altered for the good and it can be altered for the bad, so many people have been bewitched in the dream.

“So many things have occurred in their dreams that eventually manifested in the reality. So let me share this encounter that I had. so, here is a disclaimer I was never a person that really listen to prophet TB Joshua, I just knew prophet TB, Joshua, respected prophet TB Joshua.

“I never really like sat down to listen to his sermons because listening to prophet TB Joshua, you need patience because Prophet TB Joshua takes his time. So I never really like listened to him at all but what I knew was that when it came to deliverance, SCOAN is just the place to go.

Let me share the encounter. it was like I was in a place or in Nigeria then prophet TB Joshua prayed for me and I vomited something out. As he prayed, and that difference are occured, I asked myself wait did somebody poison me. I tried figuring out if I took something from somebody that I didn’t know I tried asking myself ‘where did I go that week?’

“These are the kind of encounters that would always make me respect prophet TB Joshua. These are the kind of encounters that we have had as individuals that no matter what anybody says you cannot convince us otherwise that these are not true men of God.

“I think after that encounter I didn’t care what anybody said about prophet TB Joshua all I knew was that he visited me in my dream, he prayed for me, and I got delivered from what I do not know. all I want to do is make people stop this norm of always talking bad about the anointed of God. I hope this encourages somebody that prophet TB Joshua is a real man of God.”

Watch the video below;