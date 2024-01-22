Famous singer, Omah Lay makes a public outcry to God for more money to come his way.

This comes after he had made a disturbing Tweet on his Twitter account, leaving many of his fans worried over his physical and mental welfare.

He wrote: “God! I need more money please.🙏”

His public outcry for more money has stirred mixed reactions among netizens.

Wizkid’s bestfriend asked: “If Omah Lay dey beg God for money, who am I then 😭🙏🏾”

JUST KINGS said: “God said I should asked you how much you need.”

Benny penned: “God please give him more money and give me too 🙏🏼”

Santee sounds wrote: “I need the money pass you sef 😏”

Fxmi (Femi) asked: “Nigga wetin you wan use more money do?”

Random Girl suggested: “I know one Baba that can help. Dm sha”

