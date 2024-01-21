Deyemi Okanlawon, a renowned Nollywood actor and producer has revealed that he never wanted to be famous as he joined the entertainment industry to work.

Deyemi the actor has he’s fondly called left engineering to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, stated that he entered the field to “do the work,” stressing that “fame was the collateral upside.”

Speaking during the latest episode of Celebrity Quickies, Deyemi said:

“To be honest, I didn’t know this side of fame. I didn’t come into the industry to be famous.

I came to do the work and the collateral upside of doing the work was fame. So, I quickly adapted with the understanding that it was just part of the job”.

In fact, to keep myself grounded, I try to push that out of my head.”

According to him, his biggest regret is not starting his acting career earlier.