Popular Big Brother Naija star billionaire heir, Terseer Kiddwaya, better known as Kiddwaya stirred reactions as he flaunts his budget for 2024.

The flamboyant socialite shows the stacks of dollars he would be spending on his luxurious lifestyle this year.

He shared a video of himself sitting and arranging stacks of cash into a long hill and then letting it crash down.

Kiddwaya make use of the trending phrase to note that he is ready to oppress anyone.

He said:

“I no gree for anybody”, he wrote while showing off the stacks of hundred dollars.

See some reactions below:

@rutie_xx said: “What’s the source of your money ??”

@Mrnooodles001 said: “How much is bbn given it’s winners sef lol we’ve got the whole show on this bed 😂”

@alli_iamexhaust wrote: “Yo man

If you’re sure its not audio money

Give me one bundle”

@Nappyblaze said: “In naira it’s just 120M, relax”

@bellick01 wrote: “Rich man pikin 🥺🩷💐”