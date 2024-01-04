Big Brother Naija star and Nollywood actor, Pere Egbi, has revealed why he does not own a car.

According to the reality star, a car is not an investment.

He slammed those who waste their money on luxury cars, stressing that landed properties and businesses are assets but not cars.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Spill With Phyna podcast, Pere said,

“Car no be investment. A house is an asset, a business is an asset. Using all your savings to buy cars is unnecessary.

“Right now, I don’t own a car. I used to drive a brand new lexus LS570 but I sold it because I needed to put the money into my film. It’s an investment. At the end of the day, I made more that from the film.”