Well-known media figure Aunty Ramota describes how she was revived after it was reported that she had died of typhoid fever in a hospital.

This was disclosed by her during a recent interview where she discussed her personal life and relationships.

According to Aunty Ramota, she is single at the moment.

She went on to say that she had experienced being on the verge of death.

She had a severe case of typhoid at the time, and if she hadn’t seen an image of Jesus, she would not have survived to tell about it.

She said:

“I don’t have a husband and I am 5 years old. I used to like men, but their characters and behaviors aren’t pleasing to me.

The last time I was sick, people said I was almost dead and I had eaten something, meanwhile it was Typhoid.

I called on the name of Jesus and He answered me. He was the one who brought me back to life.

It was the Jesus I saw in my dream that made it possible for me to wake up”.

Reacting, Lady Attires World wrote, “Okay now, you don go heaven come back. Do you have any man or not? Simple

Allysat Clothing said: “Dis got me rolling on the floor”

Meet Abiola wrote: “She even calm small for her. Adupe”

Olofina Anuoluwapo said: “Which arugbo Aunty Ramota dey take care of?”

Seun 4 Mederu wrote: “Ah who be Aunty Ramota plug?

Ololademi wrote: “Aunty Ramota don explain but no evidence”

Watch the video below: