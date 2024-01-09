Nigerian comedian, Emma OMG has shared his unexpected love story and expresses immense gratitude for his wife and daughters.

This comes hours after he announced that he has welcomed his second child.

Taking to his Instagram page, the singer openly admitted that he didn’t initially believe he had a chance with his now-wife.

According to him, despite initially feeling unworthy and doubting his chances, he pursued his wife for a year with faith and persistence.

While sharing his love story, Emma OMG revealed that he cherish his wife and family as incredible blessings from God, his heart overflowing with joy and thankfulness.

He concludes by encouraging others to overcome self-doubt and pursue their romantic desires, reminding them that even rejection shouldn’t deter them from the potential for a beautiful relationship.

He wrote:

“I sincerely didn’t think I stood a chance at all with this babe.. I just knew she was stuck in my head and I couldn’t but find a way to see or talk to her on a daily basis.

It took a whole year, in fact I was about to give up but all I can say is JESUS DID IT! Because,sincerely, I wouldn’t have counted myself worthy of her.. at all! So having to call and have her as my wife for the rest of my life is what I will never be able to thank God enough for (gbese ope mi po gan!).

As if that was not enough, this same Jesus Christ now decided to give me not one, but two beautiful and amazing daughters! Choi you don’t want to know what my quiet time is like sometimes… Just so filled with tears (like I will literally scatter mouth) of so much gratitude to God. I am so grateful!

Finally, I believe this is for someone out there, particularly maybe a brother! See don’t let your “non belief in yourself” or somewhat low self esteem deprive you of what could be your beautiful picture. Just go and talk to that sister na!!! The worst thing you will get is a N+”no” and that is not the end of the world.

But, WHAT IF YOU GET A YES??? 🫣”

See below:

ALSO READ: “Why I am genuinely happy to celebrate someone like her” – Biodun Okeowo spills as she pens heartwarming message to Funke Akindele