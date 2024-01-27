Sensational Nigerian singer, Simi speaks on why she thinks that intending couples should live together before getting married.

The beautiful mother of one made this assertion while speaking in a podcast Tea with Tay.

According to Simi, couples who have long term plans for themselves should live together under the same roof.l for some time before marriage.

Simi said the reason is that is you can never completely know someone when they are outside.

She noted how people behave when they are outside is usually different from how they behave when they are inside and grumpy.

The ‘Joromi’ crooner stated that people are usually on their best behaviour when they are outside as compared to when indoors.

She added that it is when one has lived with someone that they will be able to tell if they are ready and willing to do forever with that person because they can easily tell all about the different sides attached to them.