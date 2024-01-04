Nkechi Blessing, a popular actress, slings shade as she explains the reasons for May Edochie’s name change after her ex lover, Falegan, weighed in on the topic.

During their drama yesterday, Yul Edochie called out his wife May for filing for divorce while refusing to drop his name.

He had consequently demanded that his first wife return the bride price he paid to marry her.

While many, including Nkechi Blessing’s ex, Falegan had weighed in on the issue, the Nollywood actress has given a possible issue for the delay.

Nkechi Blessing may Edochie yul’s name

Yul Edochie and first wife, May.

In her explanation, Nkechi Blessing said that it is usually difficult to change a name on a verified Instagram account.

She gave the explanation not without suffusing it with a snide remark at the ‘educated illiterates’ who should have known this.

Her words;

“Is it that some of you don’t know that once you are verified ,it takes time before you can effect any change on your name? I think say una smart? Educated illiterate just full this app!!!”

See post;

