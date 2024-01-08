Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi has penned an emotional tribute to her father as she shares video and photos from his burial.

Recall that the actress’ father was laid to rest on January 6th, weeks after his death.

Sharing photos from the burial of her father, Chizzy Alichi described him as her first teacher, my hero, my rock.

The grieving thespian revealed that a piece of her heart walked out the door with the deceased the day he died.

“To my first teacher, my hero, my rock. A piece of my heart walked out the door with you the day you left this earth.

GOODBYE DAD “ She wrote at the end of the video.

She also shared a photo of him with the caption; “My love. My Everything ❤️💔💔

I thought I was a strong girl until now. It’s well.

Rest well papa”

See below;

