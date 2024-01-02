Renowned Nigerian singer, Abolore Adigun, popularly known as 9ice, has revealed that he wanted to be a lawyer before pursuing a music career.

9ice, in an interview with Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, said he could not get into school to study law because he had failed several times in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s (JAMB) UTME.

He added that he came from a family that was not supportive of a music career.

He said:

“I have always wanted to be a lawyer until now.”

“I spent almost six years JAMB go jam me, I go write another one. This one go say I no meet up cut off mark, I go do another one. Because the family I came out from, you cannot be a musician.”

When asked if he regretted not becoming a lawyer, he replied,

“I cannot regret because I am still on it. I must do it, probably not to litigate at a firm, but I can be an entertainment lawyer.”