A Nigerian mother of two has got fans drooling over the beautiful family she now has, as she recalls how she wanted to collect money from her husband and flee.

The adorable mother of two shared what her plan was at the time when she had first met her husband.

According to her, what she had in mind was to simply eat the man’s money and run away.

However, her plans didn’t go accordingly as she feel in love and birthed two kids with the man.

See how netizens reacted below:

@successfulcharity02 penned: “the boy wey I plan to chop and catch cruise don turn serious boyfriend wey don dey talk about marriage”

@olivi753 said: “I swear,me I have not make a family with him, but the problem is that all the family members like me, I don’t know how to run again 😂”

@Adepa El_giver shared: “I was crushing on a certain a guy so I decided to chop n dump him 😫now I’m 5 months pregnant for him 😫😒”

@🦋My Berry 🍫🦋 said: “so everyone on the comment section, want chop money run, now dem don make family with the guy, who come be all those single ones 🤣🤣🤣🤣”