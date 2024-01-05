A prophetess has revealed that before the death of Kambili, the son of Yul Edochie, she informed the actor but he ignored the prophecy.

The prophetess from the World Redemption Ministries in a video that surfaced on social media disclosed how she reached out to Yul Edochie before his son was “killed” and gave him some instructions but he downplayed the prophecy.

According to her, she told the veteran actor that the “other woman” who came between him and his wife May is from a kingdom and has an agender over his family.

She added that because Yul Edochie downplayed the first prophecy which caused his son Kambili to die, the remaining children of May Edochie are not safe.

She said:

“Yul Edochie downplayed my Revelation Last year Feb 5th, 2023, I told him what I saw will happen who was responsible, and what he should do. He did not do it, he did not tell his wife. I didn’t have the wife’s number, and he lost his son the next month. I see another plan but back to sender.”

Watch her speak below: