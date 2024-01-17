Nigerian music sensation, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has revealed how she was bullied because of how her voice sounded.

During a recent interview with The Cut, Tems said that she did not talk until she turned 3 years of age, admitting that she grew up feeling self-conscious since her voice didn’t sound like other girls.

In her words:

“I was bullied to the point of tears and was a target of ridicule. This led to the belief that I sounded like a boy, or a frog, with the impression that my voice was ugly.

“I was always in my little world. When I did make friends, I would try to make them sing my songs, and other girls had these sweet, high voices and my voice had a bass.”