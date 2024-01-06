A few days after Nigerian lady, who claimed that singer Damilola Afolabi, popularly known as L.A.X, has herpes, released a statement days after making the initial claim.

In a series of tweets posted on X on her social media page on January 2, 2024, the lady, who goes by the username @edna_reese, alleged that the ‘Ginger’ crooner has herpes.

Her statement was made in response to a loved-up photo shared online by the singer.

She wrote: ‘Rasaki wicked herpes giver. Omo! Love and light to you.’

A few days later, the lady, in a new post on her media page, revealed that she was arrested shortly after making the damning statement about L.A.X having the herpes (STD).

She added that she had been released after spending two days in custody. Her statement also mentioned a demand for 500 million Naira over alleged defamation of the singer.

She wrote: “I was locked up, and I just got out. There is freedom of speech, but I cannot guarantee freedom after speech.”

“I lost my freedom, and I came out to a 500 million Naira letter of demand over defamatory information. Sorry, Zaza! I will not be commenting on this again, guys.”

See below: