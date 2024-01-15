Late singer Mohbad’s father, Mr Aloba, has continue to raise eyebrows as he recounts how he found out that his late son had a will which was thumb printed Instead of signed.

During an interview with TVC, the grieving father says as he recounted how he found his son’s body already locally embalmed on arriving at his place.

He disclosed that when he got there, what he had seen was a lawyer rather than a doctor.

He added that he was shocked to discover that his 27-year-old son had written a will, when he in his 60s didn’t think of it.

Mohbad’s father also added that this will had Mohbad’s thumb prints on it rather than his signature, questioning why he would use a thumb print when he could have just signed.

See reactions that followed;

gyftfrancis said: “You get property, wey you won dey write will?”

pava_turk stated; “Jossy sabi talk sha!!! So he wants all that belongs to his son, then what happens to Liam?”

hameedahadayi commented: “This man is raising alot of valid issues, but emotions no allow us see front. His issues are valid. Why was Mohbad’s will thumbprinted and not signed. Why will a young boy write a will!!!”

freeskin_remedies asked: “Daddy please can you stop wearing garments for your interviews? Na the only problem I get be that. Na una dey make white garment church be like yeye”

