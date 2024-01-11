Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has chided trolls after a tweep age-shamed her for crushing on American superstar singer Drake.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, the actress, vowed not to take it lightly with any trolls this year, as she reveals that she connects with everything Drake says because she has a major crush on the artist.

The Twitter user, @ugotweets, mocks Toke Makinwa for crushing on Drake, saying the singer has loads of 22-year-olds trying to get attention in his DMs, while also taunting the renowned media personality for having a “horrendous” BBL.

@Ugotweets wrote:

“Thinking that Drake will leave hundreds of 22 year olds in his DMs for a 40+ woman like you with a horrendous bbl is peak delusion & fooling . Toke Makinwa, even Sabinus no fit reason your matter.”

Toke Makinwa, in anger, blasted the troll for coming for her, stating she will no longer condone trolls in the new year.

She wrote:

“Imagine being related to someone who tweets/thinks like this??? God abeg o. Your mother should have swallowed cos this is a sorry excuse of a human being. Do better.

“Imagine dating someone who trolls strangers on the internet, like imagine having so much bile at someone you cannot be, some of you actually need to get help this year cos this disgusting behavior of trolling or hurling insults at people you don’t know is sickening.

“This year I will no longer be your punching bag, I have a mouth too and I will no longer look away if you come at me left. No be me do you. Ya”ll comment on everything that has to do with me like you can stand in my presence. You wish!!!”

