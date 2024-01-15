Sensational Nigerian singer and songwriter BNXN (formerly known as Buju) has created a buzz on social media has he reveal his willingness to do anything to climb up the music ladder.

BNXN shared a video on his Twitter page where he stated that he is ready to do anything as long as he was able to uplift his music career.

In the video circulating on social media, he shared a snippet of the song that he was working on while vibing to it and he went on to disclose that the yet to be released song will be the biggest song of his entire music career.

He added that he was willing to pay any price that people pay just to make sure that he reaches his goal and the some becomes very huge, expressing that he would only be able to achieve it through God.

Recall that back in December, 2023, the ‘Gwagwalada’ crooner make headlines as he expressed his frustration at club owners who sold fake drinks to people to withdraw from doing such.