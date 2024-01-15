Self acclaimed Relationship expert, Blessing CEO has dragged Popular prankster, Untouchable Comedy after he pulled a prank on her that went way too far.

The prank, filmed for social media, showed Blessing getting yanked out of her car by pretend cops.

In the video, the fake police officers drove across Blessing as she headed to the airport.

They dragged the s£x therapist from her car and into their van.

Blessing could be seen sobbing like a baby as she asked them to explain what she did wrong.

Addressing this via Instagram after the video went viral, the relationship coach revealed that the prank crossed the line and was straight-up harassment.

Blessing CEO vowed to make Untouchable Comedy pay.

She wrote;

“Taking content creation to the extreme is harassment, how dare you this silly boy. You will be the first person I will teach a lesson with this your prank drama.

Ask onyeze how it ended up after his own drama.

Just wait for me, you will pay for damages and still face the law, I go use you do example since na police u a one use dey do una drama .. when I am done with you with the law, I go drag u with media after that I go use juju ….”

Untouchable hasn’t said anything yet, but the video has sparked debate online.

While some people stand with Blessing, saying the prank went too far, others think Untouchable was just having a laugh.

See the video and her post below:

