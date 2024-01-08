Yvonne Jegede, a renowned Nollywood actress, has expressed her gratitude for life despite her failed marriage.

The delectable mother of one wondered what her life would have been like if she hadn’t given birth before her marriage collapsed as she shared pictures of herself and her kid on her Instagram page.

She said that if God hadn’t granted her a son, she would have committed suicide.

She wrote in a note to her son that he brings happiness and fulfillment into her life.

She said:

“I don’t know what my life would have been without you. Imagine say I no get pikin before the yeye thing scatter. Hmmmm, I for don kee myself. @xavierjegede you make my life complete. You make me happy. I love you die”