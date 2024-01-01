Popular Nollywood actress, Jaiye Kuti, has denied claims of mocking veteran Nollywood stars begging for financial support online.

It was reported that the veteran thespian made headlines over comments about the series of Yoruba Nollywood veterans coming online to beg, stressing they were giving the movie industry a bad name, which stirred controversies at the time.

However, Jaiye Kuti, in an interview, noted that her statements were taken out of context.

She commended the veteran stars for paving the way for young movie stars in the film industry, insisting she would never ridicule or speak down on them.

In her words:

“Actually, what I was trying to achieve at the time was for our industry to have a purse for insurance. Our elders have been there; they started this job and helped lay the foundation of what many of us enjoy today, and for that reason, I would never ridicule them or speak down on them. I was only clamouring for insurance to take care of them in their old age.

“Social media can be an evil, bad place, especially those useless, faceless pages. Trolls can make your life unbearable, forgetting that we are also humans. During that my saga, some evil people on social media were out to destroy me.”