Seasoned thespian, Eucharia Anunobi chastises those who criticize servants of God for sharing His message.

The actress-turned-evangelist stated that people who have never studied the Bible are foolish enough to condemn servants of God.

She said that some of these critics, who have no knowledge of any doctrine or dogma, will open their infected mouths and condemn God’s servants who labor day and night to bring the word of God to people.

If preaching was that easy, Eucharia advised those who were critical to install a ring light or establish a church.

In reactions,

threalmaya_amaka wrote: “Sometimes I feel she’s not normal”

ovayozarch penned: “This woman just dey pass message like say we be occultic members”

seun_dreams said: “My beautiful fav occult!c leader loves to interact with wall👍🏾✅”

brbsexytoysnigeria asked: “Oh my goodness! Who angered this woman now 😭😭😭”

dr_jaxckson noted: “I’d be soo embarrassed to see my family member do this nonsense”

