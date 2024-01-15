A Nigerian lady identified as @Nwunyeegombute3 on X has trashed Funke Akindele’s new movie, ‘A tribe called Judah’.

This comes after the movie became the first Nollywood movie to gross N1.2 billion.

Taking to her X page, the lady revealed that she enjoyed another movie, “Breath of Life” more than “A Tribe Called Judah,” rating the former a 9/10 and the latter a 4/10.

According to her, she find “A Tribe Called Judah” to be basic and overhyped.

She questioned how it achieved such high box office earnings (1.2 billion naira).

In her words;

“I saw Breath of Life and Tribe called Judah today.

Abeg o, if it’s not money laundering, how the funk did Tribe called Judah do those numbers as per funds? Make it make sense.

The movie is very basic. Over hyped; 4/10

Breath of Life 9/10. Very interesting.

In tribe of Judah, how

Is it that Funke’s mum is Igbo but she’s Yoruba? If she single handedly took care of her kids, how come they understand their different father’s languages? Uzor “Chairman” killed his role too.

This is just my opinion”

See below;

