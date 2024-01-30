A man identified as @Udyszn has accused Cute Gemini of hindering the career of Nigerian singer, Lil Frosh.

Recall that Lil faced a serious problem back in 2020 when Cute Gemini accused him of physical abuse.

The model had shared photos of alleged injuries, claiming physical assault. Lil Frosh admitted to slapping her but strongly denied further abuse.

The public backlash following the accusations was immense. Lil Frosh was dropped from Davido’s DMW label, and his career took a major hit. He has been trying to rebuild his image and musical career ever since.

Just recently, Lil Frosh addressed the domestic violence allegations against him, reiterating his innocence and providing his perspective on the situation.

However, Cute Gemini came out again to release more evidence, insisting that the music star had indeed abused him.

Amidst these struggles, a man identified as@Udyszn ignited another firestorm by suggesting Cute Gemini hindered the career of Lil Frosh.

According to him, Lil Frosh could be as successful as Wizkid and Davido but for female interference.

“If no be woman wey spoil hin career, Lil Frosh suppose dey drag with Wizkid and Davdio for music industry,” he wrote.

