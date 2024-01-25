Social media sensation, Adedamola Abiodun popularly known as DJ Chicken, has sparked outrage online once again by threatening Afrobeats superstar, Davido, vowing to sleep his wife.

The controversial DJ, who recently faced heavy criticism for his disrespectful comments towards Grammy winner, Wizkid, appears not to be slowing down in his impenitent behaviour as he now threatens to engage in an intimate relationship with Davido’s wife if the singer happens to die.

DJ Chicken’s latest dissension comes in the wake of his previous apology and the subsequent banning of his two accounts on TikTok due to the derogatory nature of his statements.

In the video making the rounds online, DJ Chicken could be heard saying, “If you die, I’ll sleep with your wife,” directly addressing Davido.

He also issued warnings to several other prominent singers, including Burna Boy, Zlatan, Naira Marley, and Seyi Vibez, stressing that life is short and they are not free from the unexpected.

See below;